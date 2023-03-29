Winston Churchill painting unveiled at Hever Castle
A painting by Sir Winston Churchill has been unveiled as part of a re-curation of a historic attraction.
The 1930s oil painting was purchased by Hever Castle in Kent in a private sale from Christie's auction house.
The artwork, titled View Through An Arch At Hever, was shown at a celebratory event on Wednesday by Lord and Lady Astor.
It was unveiled along with changes to the castle's layout to better tell the history of its ownership.
Sir Winston regularly visited Hever Castle and painted the historic building due to his friendship with fellow artist John Jacob Astor V and Lady Violet Astor, who owned the castle at the time.
The castle's re-curation also includes a new permanent exhibition about former owner William Waldorf Astor's vision for the home and a visual display about the history of the Great Hall.
The two upper floors of the castle will be re-curated over the next two years to reflect new research into the castle's history, with a focus on former owners the Boleyns and Anne of Cleves.
