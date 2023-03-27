Gravesend: Pair charged with murdering two-year-old girl
Two people have been charged with murder following the death of a child in Gravesend three years ago.
A two-year-old girl was admitted to hospital on 27 May, 2020, before she was transferred to a hospital in London where she died two days later.
On her arrival at hospital, concerns were raised to Kent Police and two people were subsequently arrested.
Jan Gholami, 32, and Roqia Ghulami, 31, have since been charged with murder, Kent Police said.
The pair have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and child neglect.
Mr Gholami and Mrs Ghulami, both of no fixed address, were remanded in custody to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday.
