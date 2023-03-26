Kent Police 'sorry' for listing rape as non-emergency
- Published
Kent Police has apologised for displaying a sign listing rape and sexual assault as "non-emergency" crimes.
Assistant Chief Constable Nigel Brookes said: "It was wrong and I'm really sorry if it has dented anyone's confidence in us."
The force had faced a backlash over the A4 printout in a police station.
The sign listed rape next to fraud and traffic accidents as non-emergencies victims could report online.
Domestic abuse and hate crime was also on the list.
Kent Police said the advice had been part of its Click B4 U Call campaign, which encouraged people to use its website to free up call handlers.
The poster, which was put up by a member of police staff at Maidstone station, had since been taken down, the force said.
Kent Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Scott had described the sign as "completely wrong and totally inappropriate".
He said: "It's not the view of me as police and crime commissioner and it's not the view of Kent Police."
Speaking to BBC Politics South East, ACC Brookes said: "A member of staff was trying to offer an alternative way in which people could contact the police.
"But it was wrong and I'm really sorry if it has dented anyone's confidence in Kent Police.
"I want to make it absolutely clear that doesn't reflect our force position around rape or sexual assault.
"We treat those crimes, which are appalling, with the highest level of priority."
