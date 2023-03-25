Four men held after Ramsgate stabbing
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of assault following a stabbing in a seaside town.
The suspects were detained after a fight on King Street, Ramsgate, just after 02:00 GMT, Kent Police said.
Two men were arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with injuries, one of whom had been stabbed. Two other suspects were detained shortly after.
The force said it was also investigating whether one of the four was linked to an earlier stabbing.
In the Friday night incident, at about 23:30 GMT, a taxi driver was stabbed by a passenger on Margate Road.
