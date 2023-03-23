Manston Airport: Judicial review granted for freight airport plans
A judge has granted a judicial review for plans to turn Manston Airport into an air freight hub.
The government granted permission for the project last year, after the High Court ordered the Department for Transport to reconsider its decision to give the go-ahead for the works in east Kent in 2021.
The site's owners said the development could face further delays.
North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale said the news was "bitterly disappointing."
At an appeal hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice, judge Mrs Justice Lieven granted the review on three points, and asked for one on climate change to be addressed in writing within a week.
This is the second time a development consent order for Manston Airport has faced a judicial review.
Tony Freudmann, the director of RiverOak, which owns the site, said the review could delay plans to get flights taking off in 2026.
Sir Roger said the announcement was "simply wasting time".
Manston Airport closed in May 2014 with the loss of 150 jobs.
