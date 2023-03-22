Equal pay call as Eurotunnel train driver, 66, loses benefits
An MP has branded the case of a cross-Channel train driver whose workplace benefits ceased when he turned 66 as age discrimination.
Eurotunnel told Stephen Horne he could not be made to retire and could continue working but benefits including health insurance, life assurance and medical cover would cease.
Natalie Elphicke MP is calling for a new law to stop the practice.
Eurotunnnel said they could not comment on the individual case.
However a spokesman for the company confirmed Eurotunnel was liaising with Ms Elphicke on the wider issues.
Practice 'currently legal'
Mr Horne has been employed by the company for nearly 30 years and worked on the construction of the Channel Tunnel itself.
He said he was still doing the same job he was doing before he turned 66, adding: "I can't see why I shouldn't receive the same pay and conditions."
Mr Horne said: "I still enjoy working for them and I still want to carry on working for them. I have no problems with the company whatsoever. I just hope our managers could see the light at the end of the tunnel and actually pay me the same as my younger colleagues."
The MP for Dover said what had happened to Mr Horne was "shocking and unacceptable", but she added: "What's even more shocking is that it is currently legal."
She said no-one should lose important benefits due to age and there were more workers over 65 than ever before, and the number was rising sharply.
She said: "Age discrimination, like any other form of discrimination, is humiliating, demeaning and damaging. It's time for equal pay for older workers."
Eurotunnel's letter to Mr Horne stated: "It is no longer permissible for employers to issue notices of compulsory retirement to employees except in special circumstances."
It said the company therefore had no default retirement age, but continued: "Should you wish to continue working beyond the date at which you are entitled to a state pension you should be aware that certain insured benefits will cease."
