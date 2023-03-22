Maidstone: Kent Police to return to former headquarters
Kent Police is planning to return to its 80-year-old headquarters after deciding to leave three years ago.
The force announced a decision to leave its base in Sutton Road, Maidstone, in 2020 to generate funds from its sale.
Officers and staff were then relocated to sites across the county, including at Northfleet.
But with the number of officers now being the highest in the force's history, it has decided to return to its Sutton Road HQ.
The Home Office's Police Uplift Program has contributed to the growth of the force and "overachieved recruitment targets", Kent Police said.
The site at Northfleet will instead be used for "other operational policing purposes" as well as partly being leased for commercial income, the force said.
Chief Constable Tim Smith and police and crime commissioner Matthew Scott said in a joint statement: "This month the force has more police officers than at any time in history.
"This has allowed us to look again at how the force is using our buildings, and we are pleased to say it has created an opportunity for the chief officer team and a slimmed-down headquarters function to return to the historic Sutton Road site.
"Co-location with the chief constable will also allow for closer working at a critical time for policing nationally, and not require new premises to be sought.
"New powers may be available to PCCs in the near future that could present opportunities for revenue to be generated."
