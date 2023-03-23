Canterbury: Centre opens aimed at supporting ex-offenders
A new centre aimed at supporting women who are on probation has opened in Kent.
The Advance women's centre in Canterbury offers help to up to 120 people who have previously offended.
The charity described the site as a "safe space" where women can "share, inspire and empower each other".
Shayanne Porter, who received a 15-month suspended sentence, said the charity has helped prevent her from reoffending.
Women attending the project have all been referred by the probation service.
The Canterbury centre replaces one that the charity used to run in Gillingham.
Ms Porter, who received her suspended sentence for grievous bodily harm, said the charity helped her understand the seriousness of her offending.
She said it taught her "how I can prevent myself from getting in that situation again in the future".
"I had a problem with impulsiveness and they put me on lots of mindfulness courses," she added.
Advance chief executive, Niki Scordi, said: "For decades Advance has worked tirelessly to improve outcomes for women and their families who find themselves caught in the revolving door of the criminal justice system, helping them to change their lives and break the cycle of offending."
The charity, which claims to be the largest of its kind in the UK, supports 2,700 women on probation each year.
The Canterbury centre is the eighth the charity has opened in 25 years.