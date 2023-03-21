Folkestone: Family demands answers after elderly woman's death
The family of a 92-year-old woman who died following an injury at a care home has called for the investigation into her death to be reopened.
Olivia Martin suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain in November 2021 at the Grange Care Home in Folkestone, Kent.
At her inquest, a coroner recorded a narrative conclusion, saying it was unclear how she became injured.
Both local authority and police said there were no suspicious circumstances.
But relatives of Mrs Martin told reporters following the inquest at County Hall, Maidstone, that their questions remained unanswered and that they believed her death was "preventable".
Mrs Martin died while receiving palliative care in another home on 4 December 2021. The coroner recorded a blunt force trauma sustained at Grange Care Home as her cause of death.
Mrs Martin's son Raymond said: "The care home needs to reopen its investigation and tell this family what happened to our mother."
Carmella Martin, her granddaughter, said: "We do feel that nan was failed.
"We don't think that her case was investigated in a timely manner or given the attention to detail that it needed."
Giving his conclusions, assistant coroner James Dillon pointed to possibly how Mrs Martin sustained her injuries. He said: "Olivia sustained a blunt force facial injury in an unwitnessed incident.
"The likely explanation was that she struck her face on a wheelie table by her chair, in which carers had placed her after getting up."
A report by Kent County Council found there was no evidence of neglect or acts of aggression from carers. A council spokesperson said it had no comment to make after the inquest's conclusion.
Grange Care Home was approached by the BBC following the inquest and it declined to comment.