Kent Police officer accused of pursuing witness relationship
A police officer has been charged after being accused of abusing his position by pursuing an improper relationship with a witness for a sexual purpose, the police watchdog said.
PC Matthew Peall, based at Canterbury, has been charged with misconduct in a public office.
The 45-year-old is accused of pursuing an inappropriate relationship with a witness.
It is alleged it happened during an investigation in Canterbury in 2019.
The Kent Police officer will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 23 March.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it began its investigation in February 2020 after it received a mandatory referral from Kent Police.
A year later, the IOPC completed its investigation and sent its final report and a file to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charge.
