Ramsgate: Two people arrested after man stabbed in arm
Two people have been arrested after a reported stabbing in Kent.
Emergency services were called to Harbour Parade in Ramsgate at about 04:20 GMT on Saturday following reports of an assault.
A man with an injury to his arm consistent with a stab wound was taken to hospital for treatment, Kent Police said.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Kent Police.
