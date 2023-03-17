Gordon Henderson to stand down as MP at next general election
A Kent Conservative MP is to stand down at the next general election.
Gordon Henderson has represented Sittingbourne and Sheppey since 2010. He currently has a majority of 24,479, which he gained in 2019.
He made the announcement at his local Conservative Association annual general meeting on Friday evening.
The MP said he was was stepping down with "a heavy heart" having "done my bit for my community, my country, and my party".
Mr Henderson told Conservative members: "By 2024 I will be 76 years old and will have been working full time for 60 years.
"I have devoted much of my adult life to the Conservative Party."
He continued: "I believe the time is right for me to retire and let a younger person pick up the reins."
Mr Henderson, who has lived on the Isle of Sheppey for over 40 years, first stood for election as Sittingbourne and Sheppey MP in 2005.
Before becoming an MP, he was elected to both Swale Borough Council, where he was twice deputy leader, and to Kent County Council.
The next general election has to be held by January 2025, however, it is expected to take place some time in 2024.
