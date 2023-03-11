Tunbridge Wells: Suspicious activity reported outside two schools
Police are seeking witnesses following reports of a man acting suspiciously outside two schools in Tunbridge Wells.
A member of the public reported an unknown man talking to some unaccompanied schoolgirls on Linden Park Road at about 15:45 GMT on 1 March.
A parent reported a similar incident two days later on Saunders Road just after 15:15 GMT.
Police want to reassure people they are conducting a "thorough investigation".
During the second incident, the suspect allegedly approached a child and also touched their arm. The child moved away and returned to her parent, who was walking a short distance behind.
The suspect is described as aged between 30-40, white, over six feet tall, with dark blonde hair, cut into a 'curtains' style. He spoke with a British accent.
He was wearing a black hooded jumper with the hood up, dark coloured jeans, and white trainers.
Residents with CCTV living near either location or drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area at the time are urged to check for footage.
Investigating officer, PC Jack Kinkade, of West Kent's Vulnerability Investigation Team, said he wants to reassure members of the public they are conducting a thorough investigation.
"We appreciate this incident may cause parents and local residents concern," he continued.
"As the events occurred during busy school pick-up times, we believe it is likely others may have seen what happened and urge them to step forward," he added.
Anyone with information should call the west Kent appeal line on 01622 604100 quoting crime reference 46/40276/23.
