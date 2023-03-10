Shoplifting on the rise in Kent, say police
The number of shoplifting offences recorded in Kent has increased by more than a quarter in a year, police said.
Statistics compiled by Kent Police show there were over 12,000 offences recorded in the year up to September 2022, compared with more than 9,300 the previous year - a rise of 28%.
Retail crime has also been on the increase, the force said.
"Organised criminal groups have been targeting shops where they can sell items on," a spokesman said.
A survey by the British Retail Consortium found that violence and abuse against shop workers has nearly doubled in the last three years.
Steven Andrews was injured when a group of youths forced their way into the e-cigarette shop he runs in Strood.
He said: "They were assaulting me as I was using myself as a human barrier at the door.
"I was hit in the head and punched, and I still get headaches."
Lara Conradie, from the British Retail Consortium, said: "Retailers are investing nearly a billion pounds every year in crime prevention measures in stores, to protect staff, with CCTV, body worn cameras and increased security personnel.
"But we would urge retailers not to confront shoplifters and call the police straight away."
Supt Peter Steenhuis, from Kent Police, said: "We are seeing an increase in retail crime. Violence against shop workers won't be tolerated."
