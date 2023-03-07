Man and woman charged with murder over Hernhill baby death
A man and a woman have been charged with murder after the death of a child.
Police were called to Hernhill, Faversham, Kent, on 28 November 2020.
A one-year-old boy was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.
A 34-year-old man from Hernhill and a 26-year-old woman from Yelverton, Devon, have been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child, and will appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday.
