Ashford: Giant doodle brightens up town centre car park
- Published
An artist is creating an eye-catching giant doodle on the side of a town centre multi-storey car park.
Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle, is giving up his time for free to create the artwork in Ashford, Kent.
The giant 16m (52ft) by 10m (32ft) mural, called Concrete Cluster, is on the side of Edinburgh Road car park, and will take five days to complete.
It is part of an outdoor exhibition called Unframed, aimed at improving unsightly buildings in the town.
Mr Doodle said: "The brutal appearance of this building makes it an ideal space for a bold, bright and happy mural.
"I really want this mural to be a positive addition to the town.
"I truly believe that art, in particular doodles, can enhance a building, brighten up an environment and, in turn, make people smile and feel positive."
Mr Cox's popularity has soared internationally after his videos on social media racked up millions of views.
In 2020, he was the world's fifth most successful artist aged under 40 at auction.
Last year the artist attracted attention when he covered his entire house in Tenterden, Kent, in doodles.
The car park mural is Mr Doodle's largest singular artwork.
A spokesperson for Ashford Borough Council said: "We are absolutely delighted that Mr Doodle has given his time to produce this incredible piece of art for our town centre."
