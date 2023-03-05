West Malling: Roof badly damaged by fire
- Published
A roof has been badly damaged by a fire in a Kent town.
Seven fire engines and a height vehicle attended the blaze in Teston Road, West Malling, which broke out at about 19:00 GMT on Saturday.
One person was treated by paramedics after inhaling smoke. They also sustained burns to their arm and hand.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was extinguished. Crews are monitoring the property to check for any remaining hotspots.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.