Channel ferry blaze: Isle of Innisfree towed to Calais
- Published
A ferry on which a fire broke out in the English Channel has been towed to Calais, the French coastguard said.
Passengers disembarked on earlier after the ferry safely docked, marine authorities have confirmed.
The blaze started in the engine room of the Isle of Innisfree at 17:30 GMT on Friday and was contained, according to Irish Ferries.
It was midway between Dover and Calais and had 94 passengers and 89 crew on board. There were no injuries.
Irish Ferries said it would launch a "full investigation into the incident in conjunction with the relevant authorities".
Three lifeboats from Dover, Ramsgate and Dungeness were launched as well as a French salvage tug.
Those booked on imminent Isle of Innisfree sailings are being transferred to alternative sailings, Irish Ferries says.
The firm has apologised to all of its passengers for the disruption to their journeys.
In a statement, it said: "Crews train regularly to deal with incidents at sea, and the company has put its training into action and the fire has been extinguished."
HM Coastguard said: "The vessel has confirmed that the fire has been extinguished but [it had experienced] technical issues."
