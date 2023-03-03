Dover: Three lifeboats launched after fire breaks out on ferry
Three lifeboats from Kent and a French salvage tug have been launched after a fire started on a ferry in the Channel.
The lifeboats from Dover, Ramsgate and Dungeness were sent to the vessel - the Isle of Innisfree, owned by Irish Ferries - sailing from Dover to Calais.
The company said the fire, which was in the engine room, had been contained.
The ship, carrying 94 passengers and 89 crew, is now at anchor in the Channel, with the Coastguard on hand to provide assistance if needed.
A statement from Irish Ferries said: "Crews train regularly to deal with incidents at sea, and the company has put its training into action and the fire has been extinguished.
"Passengers booked on the 19.25 Calais-Dover sailing will be transferred to alternative sailings. Irish Ferries would like to sincerely apologise to all its passengers for the disruption to their journeys."
A statement from HM Coastguard said: "The vessel has confirmed that the fire has been extinguished but it is experiencing technical issues.
"All passengers and crew are accounted for and no injuries have been reported."
