Weather: Warnings issued as snow expected to hit South East
- Published
Health and safety warnings have been issued as the South East prepares for a cold snap and possibly snow.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a level two cold weather alert across the region between 01:00 GMT on Monday and 23:59 on Wednesday.
Kent County Council (KCC) officials said those with underlying health problems are at greater risk of heart attacks, flu and hypothermia.
Snow may fall in parts of Kent and Surrey, according to BBC Weather.
Areas including Tunbridge Wells, Canterbury, Maidstone and Folkestone could see some light snow early next week.
Dr Anjan Ghosh, KCC's director of public health, said it was "vital" residents kept themselves and their homes warm during spells of low temperatures, and icy and frosty conditions.
"Taking steps to stay warm and work with others can make a life-changing difference," he said.
In its longer range forecast, the Met Office said there is a "small possibility" of snow spreading southwards in the coming weeks.
UKHSA's head of extreme events and health protection, Dr Agostinho Sousa, added: "During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health."
Tips for keeping safe during cold spells:
- Try to heat the rooms you use to at least 18C.
- Do not use a gas cooker or oven to heat your home, there is a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
- If you need to go out, wear shoes with slip-resistant, good grip soles.
- In periods of severe weather, do not travel unless necessary.
- Stock up on tinned and frozen foods, warm clothes and any medication.
Source: Kent County Council
Kate Langford, chief medical officer at NHS Kent and Medway, added: "Cold weather can make some health problems worse and some people may need extra help during the winter.
"Keep in touch with your friends, neighbours and family and ask if they need any practical help, or if they're feeling unwell."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.