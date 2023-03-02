Vaping: Rise in teenage use a concern for Kent County Council
Concerns have been raised that the growing use of vapes among young people may lead to them smoking cigarettes.
Kent County Council (KCC) has urged businesses and residents to report illegal vapes and under-age sales to trading standards officers.
The council said removing dangerous products from market would lead to less young lives being put at risk.
A government spokesperson said regulations have been introduced to prevent young people from vaping.
Vaping products containing nicotine are required by law to carry a warning label on the box, and in 2015, legislation was introduced to ban the sales of vaping products to those under the age of 18.
However, the Local Government Association (LGA) wants new measures to regulate the display and marketing of vaping products in the same way as tobacco.
England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said some products are intended to appeal to those underage, and that the UK should do "everything we can" to reduce vaping among children.
Rebecca Crean, the headteacher of Tonbridge Grammar School, said shops "entice" young people with bright and colourful advertising.
"It is easy for a young person to go in to see what the shop is about and to perhaps take the next step and buy a product and try it, and that is the danger," she said.
"Some of the products will have high levels of nicotine and they will be addicted."
A KCC spokesperson said: "We are concerned at the growing popularity of vaping among young people and how it might lead to them taking up smoking cigarettes.
"Vapes are not a risk-free alternative."
Marcus Saxton, chairman of the Independent British Vape Trade Association, said "greater enforcement and education" is needed.
A government spokesperson said: "We are clear that children should not use vapes and have introduced regulations to prevent them from vaping."
