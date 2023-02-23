Dangerous dog reports in Kent rise 7.8% in 2022
Reports of dangerous dog offences in Kent have increased by 7.8%, figures show.
In 2022 Kent Police recorded 988 instances of dogs being dangerously out of control in public, compared to 916 in 2021.
Dog welfare campaigners have called for new legislation to be introduced.
Kent Police said it would investigate all incidents, which could result in animals being seized and cases being pursued through the courts.
A dozen people have been killed by dog attacks across the UK in the last 12 months, including Natasha Johnston, 28, from London, who was set upon in Caterham, Surrey, at a dog walkers' spot on 12 January.
The deputy leader of Canterbury City Council, Rachel Carnac, was bitten by a dog whilst leafleting in Sturry.
She said: "The dog grabbed hold of two fingers on my right hand, pulled them through the letter box and bit them. I needed surgery and I am still having physio.
"It's made me quite nervous about dogs," she said, adding that the attack had made her cautious because dogs "cause a huge amount of damage when they bite."
'Owners need professional help'
Ryan O'Meara, who is a former dog trainer and is the publisher of K9 Magazine, said: "We need to introduce compulsory dog ownership training, which says you cannot have a dog unless you understand some of the very basics and far tighter regulation on the breeding of dogs."
A rise in the number of incidents is being linked by some animal charities to a growth in dog ownership during the pandemic.
Jackie Murphy, a dog behaviourist from Borden, near Sittingbourne, said: "During the pandemic we did see a rise in puppies and dogs being bought. Dog owners should get professional help to teach their dogs how to behave."
A government spokesman said: "We have recently published research on measures to reduce dog attacks, and have set up a responsible dog ownership working group with the police, local authority representatives and animal welfare stakeholders."
