East Malling: Three people treated for burns after flat explosion
Three people have been treated for burns and breathing difficulties after an explosion at a flat.
Kent Fire & Rescue was called to the blast in Catlyn Close, East Malling, at about 19:00 GMT on Sunday.
Two fire engines attended and crews treated the injured before passing them into the care of paramedics.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known but is believed to be accidental, the fire service said.
