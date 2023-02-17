East Kent hospitals: Watchdog makes safety demands of baby death trust
Published
The health watchdog has demanded monthly updates on maternity services at two hospitals run by the East Kent Hospitals University NHS Trust.
The Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in Margate and the William Harvey in Ashford must provide reports on safety to the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
A review in 2022 found dozens of babies died unnecessarily at the trust.
The trust began rolling out an action plan in February after the CQC said it felt conditions were still unsafe.
Carolyn Jenkinson from the CQC said an inspection in January found "a number of concerns", including "the availability of regularly serviced equipment, processes for monitoring women and babies whose conditions deteriorate and risks of cross infection due to poor standards of cleanliness".
She said: "Some of the issues identified are directly connected to the state of repair of the building and the limitations of the physical estate, which we recognise will require resources and greater external support to fully address.
"However, we have significant concerns about the ongoing wider risk of harm to patients and a need for greater recognition by the trust of the steps that can be taken in the interim to ensure safety and an improved quality of care."
The CQC has told both hospitals that by 20 February they "must implement an effective system for assessing, managing and monitoring the safety of the environment and equipment".
The trust must also provide updates to the CQC by the last Friday of each month, including details of daily quality and equipment checks and clinical audits.
The CQC said the monthly report for the William Harvey must also include "setting out the actions taken to ensure the system in place for assessing, managing and monitoring the safety of women and babies using cardiotocography (CTG) monitoring and fresh eyes/ears at the maternity service is effective."
The QEQM has also been told to give regular updates on repairs to "leaking roofs and bowing doors in the midwifery led unit".
'Monitoring the situation closely'
In October a review by Dr Bill Kirkup concluded that at least 45 babies might have survived with better care at the trust.
It is also understood Canterbury Christ Church University has removed its trainee midwives from the William Harvey.
Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield said she would be "monitoring the situation closely".
Writing on Facebook, she said: "Unfortunately, it seems since the publication of the Kirkup Report there has been little progress and systems are still not in place to ensure the safety of women".
The trust has been approached for comment.
