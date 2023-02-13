Dover crash: Two men killed in collision between car and van
- Published
Two men in their 30s have died in a crash in Dover.
A grey BMW 120d collided with a white Ford transit van travelling in the opposite direction on Folkestone Road at about 05:10 GMT on Monday, Kent Police said.
The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the van, a man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by ambulance crews before being taken to a local hospital.
Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.