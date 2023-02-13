Turkey earthquake: Man's shock at losing 100 friends
A restaurant owner has said "100 of my friends died" in last week's earthquake in Turkey.
Onur Sahin said the families were living in apartment blocks in the city of Hatay in the south of the country.
Mr Sahin, who runs a Turkish restaurant in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, said many more people he knew could be under the rubble.
Mr Sahin is gathering donations of clothes and other essential items to be sent to the disaster zone.
He said: "The weather is very cold outside, so they need shelter, food, toiletries as well.
"That's the only thing I can do, and pray, of course."
Mr Sahin said: "When I heard the news it wasn't easy for me at all.
"The whole area has collapsed, just gone."
He is planning to travel to Turkey next week.
The number of people confirmed to have died in the disaster has now risen to more than 35,000.
