A20 crash: Woman dies in two-car collision near Farningham
- Published
A woman has died in a two-car crash near Farningham.
A red VW Polo GTI collided with a white Mercedes Sprinter on the A20 Gorse Hill at about 22:50 GMT on Saturday, Kent Police said.
A passenger in the VW, a woman in her late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men believed to be the drivers of the vehicles have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and bailed.
Four other occupants in the VW were taken to hospital, where two remain - one in a serious but stable condition and the other in a stable condition.
Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.
