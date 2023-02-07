East Kent maternity deaths: Scandal-hit trust sets out action plan
- Published
An NHS trust is rolling out an action plan after a watchdog found services were still unsafe following a damning report into care last autumn.
East Kent Hospitals will take measures after the the Care Quality Commission (CQC) raised concerns last month.
The trust is also writing to all residents in east Kent after last October's independent review found dozens of babies died unnecessarily.
The trust has been approached by the BBC for comment.
The review, which was chaired by Dr Bill Kirkup CBE, concluded that at least 45 babies might have survived with better care at the trust.
Board papers for trust directors this week said areas of concern raised by the CQC in January were fire safety, foetal monitoring and escalation, maternity triage and infection control.
A serious incident in July identified maternity triage risks, including women not being seen within 15 minutes of arrival due to staffing challenges, and women not being reviewed by the doctor in the appropriate time because of lack of dedicated obstetric medical cover.
Analysis
Mark Norman, health correspondent, BBC South East
Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that there are still ongoing problems within the maternity departments at East Kent.
The issues revealed by the Kirkup report were systemic and of such scale that everyone realised there were no quick fixes.
But as the trust itself acknowledges in this week's board meeting, the recent Care Quality Commission inspection was "disappointing" and "underlines the reality that we have still issues to address".
Many families who were affected by this scandal will be frustrated by the slow progress but equally determined to make sure the trust holds good to its promise to "fundamentally transform" the way it works - with what the trust describes as a "commitment to openness and honesty".
Following the Kirkup report, board members are also being asked to approve a open letter to east Kent residents.
The draft letter listed Dr Kirkup's findings, including that clinical care was not good enough, and that the trust did not listen to women, families and at times, its own staff.
It said the report highlighted that care lacked kindness and compassion and the consequences were devastating. It added that the board had apologised unreservedly.
Improvements were being made, the letter said, but it added: "While we have made some progress, there have been previous efforts to tackle some of these problems and they have not been successful.
"We are determined to make sure that does not happen again."
Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the trust.