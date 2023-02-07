Letter sent after Charles Dickens' death to go on display
A letter sent by Charles Dickens' son shortly after the author's death is to go on display.
The letter, dated 29 June 1870, was written by Dickens' first-born son, Charlie, and offered thanks for condolences after his father's death.
It has been donated to an exhibition at the Guildhall Museum in Rochester, Kent, and will be on show later this year.
Medway Council has expressed its gratitude for the donation.
Charles Dickens has strong links to the local area.
He spent some of his childhood in Chatham and his final years at Gad's Hill in Higham, near Rochester.
Various locations in and around Rochester featured in many of his novels.
Charlie Dickens' letter was addressed to Francis M Webb Esq, Hon Secretary, Rochester Book Society. He thanked the society for their "kind address of condolence".
Both the envelope and the letter feature a heavy black border to mark the author's death.
Stephen Downham, a Dickens enthusiast, donated the letter as he wanted to find it a new home before moving abroad.
Harry Whinney and Ian Dickens, Charles Dickens' great, great grandsons, delivered the letter to Rochester.
It will be put on display in The Making of Mr Dickens exhibition later this year.
The exhibition was officially opened by Her Majesty The Queen Consort in February 2022.
Councillor Howard Doe, deputy leader of Medway Council, said: "The letter will make an excellent addition to our exhibition which celebrates one of England's finest writers."
