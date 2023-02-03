Tony Hudgell: Adoptive mother shocked over child abuser's prison release
- Published
The adoptive mother of Tony Hudgell said she was "shocked" that his abusive birth mother will be freed from jail.
Eight-year-old Tony had both legs amputated because of abuse by his birth parents Jody Simpson and Tony Smith when he was a baby.
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab conceded Simpson's release could not be further delayed by a Court of Appeal challenge.
Ms Hudgell, who has campaigned for longer sentences for abusers, said: "We now just have to prepare Tony."
Simpson and Smith were sentenced to 10 years in prison in February 2018.
A senior judge ruled that Simpson should be released following Mr Raab's acceptance that he could not successfully challenge a High Court ruling which quashed his decisions to refer Simpson's case to the Parole Board.
Ms Hudgell, said she had been unaware of Friday's hearing, and was informed of its outcome by a victim liaison officer.
"I was pretty shocked to be told that she was going to be released," she said.
Simpson's release was put on hold pending the outcome of Mr Raab's appeal bid.
Mrs Hudgell said Tony faces "daily challenges", but is a "very happy, joyful eight-year-old".
She said she was "very thankful" to Mr Raab and his officials for pursuing his bid to delay Simpson's release.
"I feel they've done everything they possibly could to try and change things," she said. "We appreciate every extra day that she spent in prison from August as a bonus."
Mrs Hudgell, from Kings Hill, Kent, has fought for tougher jail sentences for convicted child abusers.
She is now campaigning for a child cruelty register to prevent those who abuse children from working with youngsters.
Tony's Law came into effect in June, meaning abusers could now face life imprisonment.