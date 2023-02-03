Oliver Steeper: Appeal launched by parents after baby death charges dropped
The parents of a baby who died after choking on food at a nursery have launched an appeal after criminal charges into the case were dropped.
Oliver Steeper died in hospital in September 2021, days after the medical emergency at Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, Kent.
His parents said they were "hugely disappointed" by the decision but "far from deterred".
They confirmed they have lodged an appeal with the CPS.
Kent Police confirmed no further action would be taken following a "thorough" investigation into the nine-month-old's death.
A report is being prepared for the coroner.
Following the police decision, parents Zoe and Lewis Steeper said in a statement they would "leave no stone unturned as we feel that many key aspects of what happened on that day have been missed or ignored."
"Whilst the initial investigation concluded that the nursery's policies and procedures were 'of poor quality and inconsistent' no accountability for our son's tragic and avoidable death will prevail at this moment in time," they added.
Ofsted suspended Jelly Beans Day Nursery's registration immediately after the incident, and the nursery has since closed completely.
