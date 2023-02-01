Rochester: Historic buildings and sites given Grade II listed status
A number of historic buildings and sites in Kent have received Grade II listed status.
Three sites around the High Street between Rochester and Chatham have been given the status by the government on the advice of Historic England.
They include Hulkes Lane brewery, a cottage on Cooks Wharf and the Jewish burial ground at Chatham Memorial Synagogue, including a tomb within it.
Historic England said they had a "remarkable breadth of history".
They have all been added to the National Heritage List for England "due to their historic and architectural significance", the organisation said.
Emily Gee, Historic England's regional director, said: "I am delighted heritage protection has been granted to these sites, building on the energetic and committed work of the high street heritage action zone partners in championing the wonders of this special place."
Councillor Alan Jarrett, leader of Medway Council, said: "We are extremely proud of Medway's rich heritage and the new research showcases the unique character of our Creative Heritage Quarter."
