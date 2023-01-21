Micropigs rescued after being tied to lamp-post by roadside
Two micropigs have been rescued after a motorist found them tied by their necks to a lamp-post by the side of the road.
The animals had been tied up using baling twine and one of them had almost choked to death.
A passing motorist who spotted them took them to a sanctuary near Canterbury, Kent, where they remain - and are looking for a new home.
Many animal charities have reported a steep rise in people abandoning their pets.
The pigs - yet to be named - are now at The Lord Whisky Sanctuary Fund near Stelling Minnis. This is the first time the charity has taken in micropigs.
Margaret Todd, from the sanctuary, said the abandonment was "dreadful".
She thinks the pigs had been kept as pets and someone underestimated "how big they can get".
The RSPCA previously expressed concern about the trend in people getting micropigs as pets. The charity said it was worried about their welfare and about owners who are often misled about looking after them.
Celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Katie Price have been photographed with pet pigs.
Ms Todd also said they could have been dumped due to money problems - a trend which which has been seen by animal charities across the South East.
'Tremendous response'
Rescue centres are seeing more animals coming into their care despite being full or close to capacity.
"People can't afford to keep them and people don't know what do," she added.
She said the sanctuary has received a "tremendous response" from the public regarding the rehoming of the pigs but they would make sure their new home was "suitable".
Ms Todd said the Lord Whisky Sanctuary Fund keeps a waiting list when unable to take animals in.
