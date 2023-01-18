Dover-Calais service suspended amid French strikes, Kent port says
- Published
Services between Dover and Calais will be suspended due to national industrial action in France, the Kent port said.
The strikes are due to begin at 07:00 GMT on Thursday and sailings are expected to resume at about 14:00 GMT.
The port will remain open, with services to Dunkerque running as normal, a Port of Dover spokesman said.
But the port and local road network in and around Dover may be busier than usual, he added. Customers have been urged to plan ahead.
The port also said people should allow extra time for their journeys.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.