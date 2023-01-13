Tunbridge Wells FC's Culverden Stadium hit by serious fire
There has been a serious fire at a Kent football stadium.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four appliances to the Culverden Stadium in Culverden Down, Tunbridge Wells, the home of Tunbridge Wells Football Club, at 21:08 GMT on Thursday.
The fire was brought under control by 23:51 GMT, and there are no reports of any injuries.
Police were also called and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
