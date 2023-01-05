M20 Operation Brock controls to be lifted

Brock sees lorries heading to Dover queue on one side of the M20, with the other carriageway operating as a contraflow

A traffic-holding system for lorries queueing to cross the English Channel is to be lifted on Friday.

Operation Brock sees lorries heading to Dover queue on one side of the M20, with the other carriageway operating as a contraflow.

It was put in place over the Christmas period due to the risk of cross-Channel travel disruption.

It covers a 13-mile section of the M20 between junctions eight (Maidstone) and nine (Ashford).

The contraflow will be removed overnight from 20:00 GMT on 6 January.

