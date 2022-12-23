M20 crash: Man in his 50s dies in three vehicle collision
A man in his 50s has died in a three vehicle crash on the M20 in Maidstone.
A white Volvo lorry, a blue Peugeot and a grey Audi collided at 17:57 GMT on Thursday at junction four of the London-bound M20, near New Hythe.
The man died at the scene. The Kent Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries into the crash.
Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.
