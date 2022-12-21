Man dies after being stabbed in Sittingbourne
A man has died after being stabbed overnight, Kent Police have said.
Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to a property off College Road in Sittingbourne at about 01:35 GMT.
A man was reported to have injuries "consistent with stab wounds", a police spokesman said.
The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information or dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage is asked to contact Kent Police.
