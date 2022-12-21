Kent: Man jailed for sexually assaulting girl, 15, on train
A man who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl on a train in Kent has been jailed.
Maxim Rowan-Moy offered the child alcohol while on board a train from Dover Priory station to Rochester.
He pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault, one count of assault and a public order offence for threatening behaviour.
At Inner London Crown Court, the 32-year-old was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
British Transport Police (BTP) said on 26 March, Rowan-Moy, of Plumstead, sat next to the child on the train, before he offered her a bottle of vodka to drink and sexually assaulted her.
He repeated the offence after the child moved carriage, "violently" attempting to pull her closer to him and persistently touching her inappropriately, BTP said.
'Disgusting predator'
The child alerted a train guard and Rowan-Moy was arrested at Rochester station, where he pretended to police that he knew the victim.
Det Con Terry Botten said: "This was a truly sickening attack against a lone teenage girl by a disgusting predator who sought to violate her for his own sexual gain.
"She has shown immense bravery in supporting this investigation and I'm pleased to see this vile and evidently very dangerous offender behind bars as a result."
Rowan-Moy was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for seven years and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order until further notice.
