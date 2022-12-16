Maidstone: Man jailed for sexually abusing girl, 13, in hotel
- Published
A man who groomed a 13-year-old girl and went on to sexually abuse her in a hotel has been jailed.
Harrison Langford used online chat apps to groom the child, encouraging her to share explicit images.
He pleaded guilty to four offences, including grooming and sexual activity with a child.
At Maidstone Crown Court, he was sentenced to five years in prison. He will spend an additional three years on extended licence.
Kent Police said on 3 September, 28-year-old Langford travelled from his home in Milton Keynes to Kent in order to meet the child.
He sexually abused her in his car, and repeated the same offences the next day, investigators said.
'Purposefully targeted'
A week later, Langford took the girl to a hotel in Maidstone and repeatedly abused her. After the girl raised the alarm, Langford was arrested at the venue.
Investigating officer PC Marcus Easter said Langford "purposefully targeted and groomed" the child.
"He repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse, exploiting her for his own gratification, all the while fully aware of the profound and lasting damage his actions would have," he said.
"We are grateful to the victim for her bravery in coming forward and hope that today's sentencing offers her some comfort."
Langford was also handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and will be on the sex offenders' register for life.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.