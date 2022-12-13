Tony Hudgell: Boy's family appalled at Gatwick Airport wait for wheelchair
An eight-year-old boy who has had both legs amputated was forced to wait hours for his wheelchair to be returned at Gatwick Airport.
Paula Hudgell said she was "appalled" the airport left her and her son Tony stranded at 03:00 GMT "with no help".
Tony lost his limbs following abuse by his birth parents, who were jailed for 10 years in 2018.
Gatwick Airport has apologised for the distress caused but said it experienced significant disruption on Sunday night.
Ms Hudgell, from King's Hill in Kent, tweeted a picture of a downcast Tony at the airport, and said she had been "trying to get help or assistance", but the response was "nothing".
Appalled with @jet2tweets @Gatwick_Airport have been stranded for 3 hrs now with no wheelchair as its still on the plane.— Tony Hudgell BCyA BEAR (@paula_hudgell) December 12, 2022
3am no help
Double amputee no legs as his wheelchair is his legs.
Trying to get help or assistance and nothing 🤬#gatwickairport #disabled #wheelchair pic.twitter.com/JniDwmoMOT
Ms Hudgell told BBC Breakfast they sat on the aircraft initially to wait for the wheelchair while the captain "kept chasing" where it was.
She said: "It didn't arrive, so they decided to get us assistance to get us off the plane, which we had until baggage reclaim.
"We weren't bothered about our baggage, we could have come back the next day, but we could not leave the airport because we didn't have Tony's wheelchair.
"We had to sit on the floor, there were no seats. It was just absolutely horrendous."
The wheelchair finally came through four-and-a-half hours later, she added.
A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "We are aware of this awful situation and apologise for the distress caused to the Hudgell family.
"This is unacceptable and we have picked it up as a matter of urgency with the airline, Jet2, and their ground handler, Menzies.
"We experienced significant disruption last night and had to close the airport for a two-hour period for safety reasons."