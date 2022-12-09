E-scooters: Kent police commissioner issues Christmas gift warning
Kent's police and crime commissioner (PCC) has urged the public not to buy e-scooters as Christmas presents this year.
It is illegal to use the devices on public roads, with Canterbury and Medway highlighted as problem areas by Matthew Scott.
There have been 12 deaths involving e-scooters in the UK in 2022.
Mr Scott said he was concerned about the dangers e-scooters impose as the public "don't understand the laws".
"I've been campaigning on this matter for 18 months and it still surprises me that people don't understand that a privately owned e-scooter can only be used on private land with the owner's permission," he said in an interview on BBC Radio Kent.
"It's really important we help people in the run up to Christmas to understand the law, because if they get caught by police, they run the risk of losing the scooter.
"They would have wasted money on a Christmas present."
A legal e-scooter rental scheme trial in Canterbury came to an end in November.
Following the trial, Kent's newly-appointed chief constable, Tim Smith, said e-scooter riders were "responsible to the same set of road traffic laws to the rest of us".
"If they are found to breach that, then we will deal with it," he said.
Mr Scott said: "We've seen dozens of the devices seized - particularly in Medway and Canterbury - because people don't understand the law."
"The legislation at the moment is absolutely clear. But there will always be people who exploit the legislation.
"It's best until that legislation changes - if it does, and I hope it doesn't - that people don't buy e-scooters, don't put themselves at risk and risk losing the device having bought one for Christmas."
