Isle of Sheppey: Elderly woman dies after being hit by car
- Published
An elderly woman has died following a collision with a car in Leysdown-on-Sea on the Isle of Sheppey.
A white Seat Exeo hit a pedestrian on the B2231 Leysdown Road near the junction with Bay View Gardens at about 04:45 GMT on Tuesday.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s who was pushing a trolley bag at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.