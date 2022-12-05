Migrant with diphtheria who died at Manston centre named
A migrant who died after being held for a week at the Manston processing centre in Kent has been named as 31-year-old Husean Hseb.
The man, who had diphtheria, died at the QEQM Hospital in Margate on 19 November after entering the UK on a small boat seven days earlier.
An inquest into his death has been opened in Maidstone.
In court, he was described as an immigrant of Kurdish origin, who spoke no English.
The Home Office had initially said that there was no evidence he had died from an infectious disease.
But a follow-up test for diphtheria has since produced a positive result.
The inquest heard the man was first taken to A&E by Border Force on 14 November, when he was unable to eat or drink and finding it painful to swallow.
He was treated and discharged back to Manston.
He was taken back to hospital on 19 November, suffering from increasing breathlessness, a fever and drowsiness. Blood tests later revealed multiple-organ failure.
The medical cause of death was described in court as unascertained.
The inquest was adjourned until 30 May next year, when a pre-inquest review is expected to take place.
Diphtheria is a highly contagious infection that affects the nose, throat and sometimes cause ulcers on the skin.
According to the NHS website, it is spread by coughs and sneezes or through close contact with someone who is infected.
You can also get it by sharing items such as cups, cutlery, clothing or bedding with an infected person.
