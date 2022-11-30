Gambling: Former Tonbridge addict calls for preventative education
A former gambling addict who "lost everything" has called for government action and changes to the industry.
Justyn Larcombe, from Tonbridge, wants new measures to be introduced after his addiction made him consider taking his own life.
Online gambling has caused a rise in suicidal young men turning to A&E, a new report has said.
A Betting and Gaming Council spokesperson said £100m has been pledged to tackle gambling harm.
Mr Larcombe's life was left "in ruins" after addiction cost him his wife, two sons, house, car and six-figure salary job.
Mr Larcombe thinks "prevention and education is better than any cure", and wants the dangers of a gambling addiction included in the school curriculum.
He also said the industry "needs to do more" and supports a compulsory levy to fund addiction treatment.
The former Army major said his addiction started after placing a £5 bet during a rugby match in 2009.
As people celebrate the World Cup, Mr Larcombe wants people to be aware of the dangers of getting sucked in as it is "so easy to get into gambling now", particularly online.
NHS bosses claim online gambling is causing a rise in people ending up in A&E, particularly young men. A 42% annual rise in demand for NHS gambling clinics has resulted in the need to open another two facilities in England to cope.
A Betting and Gaming Council spokesperson said £100m in funding has been pledged for research, education and treatment services and their prevention programme has reached two million young people.
A Gambling Commission spokesperson said preventing gambling harm was at the "heart" of their work and they continue the drive to "make gambling safer for everyone."
