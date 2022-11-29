Ramsgate: Man feared death in crash that killed wife
A man who was injured in a crash that killed his wife and father-in-law thought he too might die, a court has heard.
Noga Sella, 37, who was pregnant at the time, and Yoram Hirshfeld, 81, died when a car hit five pedestrians in Ramsgate, Kent, on 10 August.
Omer Sella, Ms Sella's husband, and his two children were also injured in the crash.
Nitesh Bissendary, 30, denies causing death by dangerous driving.
He has pleaded guilty to two lesser counts of causing death by careless driving.
Mr Bissendary, from Manston, is on trial at Canterbury Crown Court accused of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The jury was read extracts from an interview Mr Sella gave to the police about the moment of impact.
He said: "I felt an immense amount of force hitting me in my back. I was in my head thinking at any second now I'm going to lose consciousness or die.
"I remember my son was asking me 'is this real? Is this real life?'."
He added: "I was shouting for my wife. I started yelling my wife was under the car. I yelled for help."
Mr Hirshfeld and Ms Sella were walking on the pavement after a meal when they were hit by the car.
The trial continues.
