Ashford: Woman sexually assaulted in alley
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was pulled into an alleyway and sexually assaulted.
It happened in Chart Road in Ashford, Kent, at about 04:50 GMT on Saturday, police said.
The woman was walking along the road when she was grabbed from behind by a man who dragged her into an alleyway and attacked her.
The offender is described as a white man of medium build, about 5ft 9in tall and with short hair.
The force said the woman was touched inappropriately before she was able to get free and leave the area safely.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.