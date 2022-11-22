Folkestone: Two hurt by falling hotel render discharged from hospital
A coach driver and passenger hurt by render which fell from a hotel have been discharged from hospital, a holiday company has said.
Just Go Holidays said one of its coaches was involved in the incident while parked outside the Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone on Monday.
Fire crews, police and paramedics were called to the hotel in Folkestone harbour just before 16:30 GMT.
The two casualties were treated at the scene and then taken to hospital.
A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said it attended following reports a man and a woman had been injured by falling rendering.
He added: "The two patients were assessed and treated for injuries including head injuries, before being taken to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.
"They were both conscious at the scene."
Kent Fire and Rescue Service said it sent one fire engine to the hotel and cordoned off the area for safety.
Just Go Holidays said: "Our coach driver and one of our customers were taken to hospital.
"Both were discharged [on Monday] evening and we have made arrangements for our customer to return home [on Tuesday]."
It said the other customers, who were on a five-day Folkstone and Canterbury Turkey and Tinsel holiday, were continuing with their trip.
It added: "We have arranged a replacement coach and driver. The safety of our guests is of paramount importance, and we continue to liaise with the hotel over this incident."
Britannia Hotels, which owns and operates the Grand Burstin Hotel, has been contacted for a statement.
