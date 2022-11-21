Folkestone street sealed after render falls from hotel wall
- Published
Two people were reportedly hit by rendering that fell from a building in Folkestone in strong winds.
Fire crews were called to the Grand Burstin Hotel just before 16:30 GMT.
Debris was seen on a pavement next to a parked coach, and Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the area was cordoned off for safety.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said two people were passed into the care of paramedics. The hotel has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.