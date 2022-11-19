Ramsgate: Funeral money stolen from man with terminal cancer
- Published
A man with terminal cancer says he is devastated after thieves stole the money he had saved to cover the costs of his funeral.
Terry Price, from Ramsgate in Kent, had more than £3,000 taken when his home was burgled while he was out shopping on his mobility scooter.
"I just broke down. I actually wanted to end it there and then," Mr Price said.
However, more than £7,000 has already been raised by friends and neighbours.
The money, which Mr Price said was to pay for his funeral, a wake and Christmas presents for his grandchildren, was stored under his bed.
He said one tin contained about £3,010, while another contained about £200 in two pound coins.
"It just hit all my money, and nothing else," Mr Price said.
"The people who have done this knew what they were doing. And they knew what I was like.
"To me, they are just scum of scum."
'Inconsolable'
His next door neighbour Zoe Norman set up a funding page with a goal of raising £500 for Mr Price. So far, more than £7,000 has been donated.
"By the time I got there to him, he was on the floor in a ball crying like a baby," she said.
"He was inconsolable. There was nothing I could say or do. All I could do is just cuddle him."
Kent Police are investigating.
